Fireplaces ashes blamed for Madison house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been driven from their home Sunday when fireplace ashes that were not disposed of properly sparked a fire at a home on Madison’s near west side, the city’s fire department reported.

The first reports alerted firefighters around 10 a.m. to a fire on the back porch of a home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street, the Madison Fire Department stated. One MFD company could already see smoke when they were still two blocks away.

Flames were visible through one of the home’s windows and heavy brown smoke was pouring from the eaves, according to the MFD statement. While one engine company unwound its 200-foot attack line and knocked down the fire from the outside, another crew went inside to make sure everyone had made it out safely.

Ladder companies went up onto the roof to help ventilate the house and searched the ceilings and attic for any remaining flames, the report continued. Firefighters managed to contain most of damage from the fire to porch and kitchen, while smoke damage extended throughout the house.

After everything was extinguished, MFD investigators determined the fireplace coals were to blame. They estimated the fire did approximately a quarter-million dollars in damage.

