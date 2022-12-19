Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family

EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mother and baby were reunited after the horse-driven Amish buggy carrying the infant got loose from being tied up from its post in Grant County and took off.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that it was notified around 10:30 a.m. Friday that the baby in the horse-drawn buggy had gone missing on Breezy Hill Road, in Hickory Grove Township, near Fennimore. Officials say the infant’s mother had tied the horse and buggy to a pole at a home, but the horse worked itself loose and rode off with the child still inside the wagon.

Law enforcement, including the sheriff’s office and Boscobel Police Department, went in search of the baby and briefed surrounding agencies so that they could help, too.

Police said a Good Samaritan who heard about the missing baby also helped in the search, eventually finding the baby just after noon. The baby was safe and snug in the buggy, wrapped in a blanket. EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.

