Ill. man allegedly hits woman, wouldn’t let her leave Madison hotel

The woman told MPD officers she recently met him on a social media app
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man is accused of striking a woman and refusing to let her leave a downtown Madison hotel room early Friday morning.

The victim told Madison Police Department investigators that she recently met the 35-year-old suspect on a social media dating app and that he was in town to visit her.

According to the report, she reported the man would not let her leave and then struck her. The victim explained to officers she locked herself in the bathroom until hotel security arrived and police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the hotel, which is on W. Dayton Street.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, battery, and criminal damage to property. MPD added that its investigation is still ongoing.

