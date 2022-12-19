Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old.

Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday.

According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas and started out his career traveling with gospel quartets. He then went on to work in Wichita, Kansas as a radio and television show host of the “Elmer Childress Show,” which featured his wife and three children. Childress recorded 15 albums with his family and performed gospel music all over.

He hosted another gospel radio show in Monroe, which is when he found himself as the Weather Director at NBC15, the obituary read. He worked as a meteorologist in Madison for 25 years, earning him countless “Best of Madison” awards. Previous Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson even awarded a plaque to Childress, declaring the 30th of January in 1998, “Elmer Childress Day.”

Childress retired in 2006 and him and his wife moved to Benton, Arkansas. The obituary said that Childress was cherished for his piano, singing voice and relaxed personality. He is survived in death by his wife June and daughters Debbie and Sheri along with plenty of grandchildren.

