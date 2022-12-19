Madison plows head out once again Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison roads may be slick Monday night as another layer of snow is expected to fall across the region, the city’s Streets Division warned. The agency plans to send plows to clear Madison’s salt routes this evening; however, its officials caution the roads may still be slick for morning commuters.

The plows will head out once the snow starts falling and will stay on the streets until it stops, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said. He explained that while crews will be plowing and salting, temperatures have fallen far enough to reduce the latter’s effectiveness. He indicated the salt will still work, just more slowly.

Even with the plows out, drivers should expect to see snowy roads throughout the city Monday night and into the next morning. Romines asks that people considering going somewhere “make good choices when planning your trips. Watch your speed, plan for slower travel through the city, and remain alert.”

The Streets Division statement noted its staff will be monitoring the roads and weather through the night and will adjust its plans as the situation demands.

On Monday morning, NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino predicted a minor system will likely dump about an inch of snow onto the area. However, that is a snowflake in the proverbial bucket compared to what could be looming in the days before Christmas.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.