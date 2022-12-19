Madison rollover wreck caused by driver running red light, witness tells MPD

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Madison's west side, the police department reports.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Madison's west side, the police department reports.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver running a red light at a major intersection on Madison’s west side Sunday afternoon sparked a three-vehicle rollover crash, a witness told police investigators.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the officers who responded around 2 p.m. to the intersection of Gammon and Old Sauk Roads found one of the vehicles involved had rolled over. The witness reported the initial driver went through the light and hit another vehicle and the wreck collected a third one.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the MPD report added.

Officials shut down the road while they cleared the scene. One of the drivers was cited for the wreck and the police investigation remains ongoing.

