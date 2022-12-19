Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week

Minor Accumulation of Snow Tonight

Major Accumulation of Snow Thursday Through Friday

Turning Much Colder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A very active week of wintry weather is expected in southern Wisconsin and much of the north-central part of the country. One minor system and one major system will impact us as we approach the holiday weekend. Our first disturbance will be a weak disturbance moving through this evening through Tuesday morning. Right now, looks like around an inch of fluffy snow is likely. Just enough to create some slick spots into the Tuesday morning commute.

A much larger system will start to move in late Wednesday and last through Friday. This will come in multiple waves and will be a huge travel headache for the Midwest. Model data suggests significant snow amounts of up to a foot in some spots. We have gone ahead and issued First Alert Days for both Thursday and Friday. Wind may continue to cause significant blowing and drifting into Saturday as well. Stay tuned to the forecast as we near the holiday weekend.

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will come Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. (wmtv)

Increasing clouds today with a chance of snow showers by the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs into the lower 20s with a light southerly wind. Periods of light snow Tuesday night with steady or slowly rising temperatures into the lower and middle 20s. Accumulations from a half of an inch to an inch. Snow will push out early Tuesday with mainly partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Highs in the middle 20s early with falling afternoon temperatures.

Wednesday starts off calm, but snow develops by the afternoon and evening hours. Periods of snow expected from Wednesday night, through Thursday, and much of Friday. The snow could be heavy at times with significant accumulation likely. Gusty winds are also likely with areas of blowing snow. Temperatures will be in the teens for highs and single digits for lows.

As snow pushes out early this weekend, Arctic air moves in. Highs into the single digits with overnight lows below zero. Dangerously cold temperatures are possible at times as a deep snow pack will guarantee a White Christmas. Another chance of snow may return by the early part of the following week.

