Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Austin is a Marine and a former student at Horace Mann Middle School. After 10 months of being away in California, he returned for the holidays to surprise his brother Nicholas on Wednesday while he was in class at Horace Mann.

As Austin stepped into a crisp left-facing movement as he walked into the classroom, the smile on his face and the overflow of emotions on Nicholas’ made the heartwarming return that much better.

Austin will be able to enjoy the holidays with his brother for two weeks before he heads back, and it’s safe to say it will likely be the best two weeks each of them could ask for.

