Mazomanie man battle back from heart surgery to break powerlifting record

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many would call serious weightlifting a young man’s game. Mike Love is not one of those people, and his road to reaching record-breaking heights was anything but easy as he pursued a goal he set before a heart attack and one he is still working towards after heart surgery.

“My belief is that I can push myself as hard as any 20-year-old, and I think that the proof is in the pudding,” said Love.

At 66, the retired Madison Police officer set the United States Powerlifting Association national non-tested, single-ply, deadlift-only record for his age and weight class in August, lifting 457.5 pounds. Just over a year removed from heart surgery.

“I laid down one night, and I started feeling chest pain, two weeks later, chest pain came back, and this time it went down my left arm, so I thought, ‘Ok, this is not just stress,’” said Love.

Following his heart attack, he underwent quintuple bypass surgery at UW Health. After surgery, Love says it was a matter of putting in patient work to get back to his weightlifting goals.

“The surgical team put the fear of God in me about, don’t do too much too quick because if you split your sternum before it mends, it may not be fixable,” said Love.

Thanks to hours of work and the head trainer at Ford’s Gym, Sam Masino, helping construct a training regiment, Love made his way back, setting the USPA record the following year.

“I knew we had a long road ahead of us to get where we need to be, but I could tell with Mike’s mindset to do things right, he’s a stubborn dude; he wants to be the best,” said Masino.

And Love is not done yet. He still has the goal of deadlifting 500 pounds, which would also break his own record.

“Broke the record and now training to go back in February and break it again,” said Love.

He plans to compete next on February 4th in Reedsburg.

