MPD: Fentanyl found in drugs linked to man’s death

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl was found in drugs linked to the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Madison’s north side over the weekend, the Madison Police Department reported.

An MPD statement indicated a woman called for help after finding him at an apartment in the 1500 block of Trailsway. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Madison police, drugs that were found as part of the investigation into his death tested positive for fentanyl. The report did not indicate where the drugs were located, nor did it state if investigators believe he had taken them.

MPD’s investigation into the death remains ongoing.

