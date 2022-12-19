MPD: K-9 team tracked down allegedly intoxicated man who fled crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department’s K-9 team tracked down a man who was allegedly seen slumped over his steering wheel before driving off, causing a crash and fleeing the scene.

Officers and first responders were dispatched to High Crossing Blvd. and East Springs Dr. around 1 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a driver slumped over his steering wheel. People reported that the driver nearly caused multiple crashes, according to MPD.

The man woke up and drove to a nearby parking lot before first responders arrived, but once he was located, they put blocks in front of the vehicle’s tires. MPD said the man eventually accelerated hard enough to jump the blocks, and he narrowly missed two paramedics as he fled the scene.

MPD said the man hit a vehicle near E. Springs Dr. and E Washington Ave. after running a red light. He ran away from the scene, but a K-9 team tracked him down on the E. Washington frontage road.

The driver was booked into the Dane County Jail for OWI causing injury, operating without a valid license causing injury, hit and run causing injury and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The incident remains under investigation, MPD says.

