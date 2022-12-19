Scam callers impersonating Rock Co. officials reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents Monday that it would not call people asking for money after several scam calls have been made by someone posing as a law enforcement official.

According to the sheriff’s office, there have been several calls made where a man falsely claims to be a Rock County sergeant. The suspect has used real names of people who work in Rock County in each call.

Most recently, the caller claimed that the recipient missed a court date and alleged that citations had been filed for her for being in contempt of court. When the woman asked to speak to a supervisor, the sheriff’s office said the suspect hung up, called back and claimed to be a Rock County lieutenant. The sheriff’s office noted that the caller encouraged the resident not to hang up the phone and not to tell anyone about the call.

The sheriff’s office said with the holiday season on full swing, it wanted to remind people about these fraudulent calls. There have been similar warnings posted by the sheriff’s office throughout the year.

Anyone who receives this type of call is urged to contact the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244. Residents should not give out any personal, credit card or banking information over the phone unless they can verify the source. Residents also should not pay for something or buy gift cards over the phone unless they can deem the caller credible.

