Severe turbulence hurts 5 on United flight

Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe...
Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe turbulence on Monday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Severe turbulence injured two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight on Monday.

Officials with the carrier said medical personnel were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to treat the patients.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

United Airlines issued a statement saying they are grateful to their crew for keeping everyone on the flight as safe as possible considering the circumstances.

This comes one day after at least three-dozen people suffered turbulence-caused injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Sunday.

Eleven of those people were listed in serious condition, according to Honolulu emergency medical services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MPD: Former Badgers athlete loses Hall of Fame ring

Latest News

David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
Signature bond set for Waunakee veterinarian charged with animal abuse
Signature bond set for Waunakee veterinarian charged with animal abuse
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
After appealing the defamation lawsuit she lost earlier this month, Amber Heard has ultimately...
Amber Heard settles defamation suit with Johnny Depp