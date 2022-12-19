Signature bond set for Waunakee veterinarian charged with animal abuse

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -Signature bond has been set for Dr. Wesley Arnett who did not appear in court Monday. The court entered not guilty pleas to all six misdemeanor counts.

Arnett is out of jail on a signature bond but has several conditions attached of which include the following: Arnett cannot handle or treat any live animals with the exception of his own. He cannot have any contact, direct or indirect, with the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic or its employees. He also cannot have direct or indirect contact with the owners of the animals in the criminal complaint.

Arnett’s attorney now has 10 days to file an authorization and return the signed bond form. A pre-trial conference is slated for Jan. 31.

The Dane Co. veterinarian faces multiple allegations of abusing several dogs and a cat that were being treated at his clinic.

In a statement on the Waunakee Veterinarian Clinic website and Facebook page, the clinic reported Arnett no longer owned nor is still affiliated with the clinic.

The complaint details nine accounts given by employees, nearly all of whom told investigators they personally witnessed Arnett during at least one of the incidents. The complaint lists seven animals as having been abused. The six charges against the defendant account for six of the animals.

No charge was filed in relation to the seventh animal, a Great Dane. That incident, in which Arnett allegedly slammed the dog against a wall, was one of the ones that prompted the anonymous complaint that led to the investigation, investigators said.

