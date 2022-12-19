USPS asks residents to clear ice and snow from walkways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the upcoming snowstorm, The United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking home and business owners to keep paths clear for letter carriers.

USPS says clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, porches and mailboxes helps postal workers deliver mail safely. For curbside mailbox deliveries, snow piles left by snowplows should be removed to keep access clear.

Delivery service may be delayed when street or walkway conditions are unsafe for letter carriers, or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. In these cases, carriers will attempt to deliver mail the next day.

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear of snow and ice.

