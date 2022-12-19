USPS asks residents to clear ice and snow from walkways

(KFVS)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the upcoming snowstorm, The United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking home and business owners to keep paths clear for letter carriers.

USPS says clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs, porches and mailboxes helps postal workers deliver mail safely. For curbside mailbox deliveries, snow piles left by snowplows should be removed to keep access clear.

Delivery service may be delayed when street or walkway conditions are unsafe for letter carriers, or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. In these cases, carriers will attempt to deliver mail the next day.

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear of snow and ice.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
Extended Forecast
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings

Latest News

Ring doorbell surveillance cam
Racine man accused of hacking Ring doorbell accounts, livestreaming swatting calls
MPD: Fentanyl found in drugs linked to man’s death
EMS checked the baby out and said the child was in good condition.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
MPD: K-9 team tracked down allegedly intoxicated man who fled crash