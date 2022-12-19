Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K-9 Kubo is retiring and he’s ending his career on a high note.

According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last big drug seizure before taking off the vest.

The police dog reportedly helped take 900 bags of fentanyl, 48 grams of crack, and several types of pills off the street.

Kubo worked out of the Morristown Police Department.

K-9 Kubo's last big bust before retirement. (Courtesy: Vermont Police Canine Association)

