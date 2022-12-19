Winter Storm Takes Aim Late Week

Light Snow Tonight

Major Winter Storm Thursday & Friday

Arctic Air For Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Brace yourself for a wild week of wintry weather in southern Wisconsin as winter officially begins Wednesday. A quick burst of snow likely tonight with around an inch of fluffy accumulation possible. Just enough for some slick travel during the Tuesday morning commute. Beyond that, a First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday ahead of a major winter storm. Snow totals in excess of 6 inches are likely across southern Wisconsin along with very gusty winds which could lead to near blizzard conditions at times. Exact snow totals will come into agreement over the next 24-36 hours. It is important not to focus on exact totals, but rather the impacts this storm will bring. Beyond that it’s arctic air that settles in through the holiday weekend with single digit highs and wind chills below zero.

Those traveling ahead of the holiday weekend should pay especially close attention to the forecast as roads may become impassible locally and around the region. Airports are likely to have significant delays and possible closures stranding people. If you do decide to travel through the end of the week, keep in touch with family and friends and make sure you have an emergency supply kit packed in your vehicle.

Cloudy skies tonight with light snow developing. Temperatures climbing into the lower 20s by daybreak Tuesday with a light southern wind. Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with falling temperatures from the 20s into the teens. Light westerly winds of 5-10 mph. partly cloudy and cold Tuesday night with lows in the lower single digits. Wednesday will feature a quick increase in clouds ahead of our next weathermaker. Highs around 20 degrees.

Snow develops Wednesday night as temperatures are nearly steady in the upper teens to lower 20s. Snow will pick up with coverage and intensity throughout the day Thursday with deteriorating conditions. Early highs into the 20s falling into the teens during the afternoon. Heavy snow and gusty winds develop Thursday night with lows into the single digits. Travel will become very difficult into Friday morning and remain difficult through Friday as snow continues and very strong winds develop in the 30-40mph range. Highs into the middle single digits Friday. Snow tapers off Friday night with considerable blowing and drifting snow into Saturday morning.

The holiday weekend looks mainly dry but watch out for blowing and drifting snow Saturday. The bigger story will be the frigid conditions as highs only top into the single digits. Lows will be below zero with wind chills double digits below zero. Dangerously cold conditions will be possible at times. A clipper system is possible by Monday with another chance of snow.

