4 steps to creating meaningful goals in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The end of 2022 is already almost here, believe it or not, and if you’re looking to create new year’s goals that stick — check out some tips from a local transformational coach.

Amber Swenor, author of the best-selling book “Unleashed,” sat down with NBC15 on Tuesday to explain the four steps to create meaningful goals and take center stage in your life in 2023.

A recent study found about 70 percent of Americans report feeling burned out. Common symptoms for burnout include: taking on more than one can handle, saying yes to too many things and poor self care.

Swenor said leaning into your authenticity is the key to creating meaningful goals and managing burnout in the new year. With that point, she said the first step to creating meaningful goals and managing burnout is to revisit and define your values.

Step two is to reflect and do a time-energy inventory. This might include a two-week time/energy study, making a list of everything that fills up your energy or depletes you. Swenor said this will help you recognize through the filter of your values, what stays and what goes.

Step three is to define priorities in four areas: health, wealth, love and happiness. Swenor said it’s important to take a fresh evaluation.

Finally, step four is SMART goals: specific, measureable, actionable, relevant, timebound.

To join Swenor’s free virtual workshop or get the free workshop, check out her website. Or for more tips, check out her best-selling book “Unleashed: A Been There Rocked That Guide to Radical Authenticity,” available from all major retailers.

