Animal control frees coyote stuck in Dane Co. basement

Two Dane Co. animal control officers are credited with saving this coyote from the basement of a home that is under construction.(Public Health Madison & Dane Co.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. animal services officers are being credited with helping a scared coyote escape the basement of a home that was still being built.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. shared a couple of pictures Tuesday of the coyote while it was still in the walled hole that will become the basement. In its Facebook post, the agency described the coyote as “frozen in fear” and both of its images show the animal curled up in a corner.

PHMDC reported that the two animal services officers, who were identified as Shelley and Amy, were able to get a net around the coyote’s hindquarters and use that to nudge it out. Once freed from the basement, Shelley and Amy checked the coyote for any wounds, before it zoomed off.

Agency officials used the incident, as well, to remind residents that coyotes live all over Dane Co. and offer some tips on what to do if someone spots one.

