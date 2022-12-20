Calm Before The Storm-Late Week Update

Cold And Quiet Tonight

Snow Develops Late Wednesday

Dangerous Travel Into Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The calm before the storm after a quick coating of snow into the morning. Arctic air will settle in tonight ahead of a major winter storm for the end of the week and lasting into the holiday weekend. A First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point it looks like 6-10 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with slightly higher totals possible north and slightly lower totals possible south. Snow totals should come into much better agreement as we move into tonight.

It is important not to focus on exact totals, but rather the impacts this storm will bring. In many respects, snowfall amounts really won’t be the top or even the second biggest concern with this storm. Those distinctions will be reserved for: the wind, blowing and drifting snow, white out conditions, and extreme cold. All of which will create potentially life-threatening conditions whether a couple of inches of snow falls or 12 inches of snow falls. There is also growing concern that a full-fledged blizzard may develop somewhere between southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois, and northern Indiana developing Thursday night through Friday night as winds could gust 50 mph. This would include whiteout conditions due to heavily falling and blowing snow. Extraordinarily cold temps during the storm (wind chills 40 below zero) will make for life threatening conditions for anyone who becomes stranded traveling.

Clear skies and cold temperatures tonight. Lows on either side of zero with wind chills to -10. Clouds quickly return Wednesday as we officially welcome winter, but the daytime hours should be dry. Flurries and snow showers will develop after sunset with snow becoming steady as we move into Wednesday night. Lows will be into the lower 20s.

Thursday will feature steady moderate to at times heavy snow. Temperatures will be falling from the 20s into the teens with deteriorating conditions as we move through the afternoon and evening hours. Steady snow continues Thursday night as gusty winds pick up 30-40 mph. Blowing snow will become an issue with travel becoming very difficult. With temperatures on either side of zero, wind chills will be down to -20.

Friday will be the worst day of the storm. Even though snow will start to lighten up through the morning hours and eventually taper off late day, travel will be extremely difficult if not impossible at times. Winds will be gusting 40-50 mph creating near blizzard conditions. With temperatures only into the single digits, wind chills will be around -20 during the daytime hours.

Friday night will not offer much improvement despite snow being done with. Winds will continue to gust in the 40-50 mph range. Considerable blowing and drifting snow will make travel difficult to impossible into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will be below zero with wind chills down to -40. This will create a life and death situation for those stranded traveling or who are not dressed appropriately outside.

Saturday will start off messy with difficult travel. Winds will still be gusty on Saturday to around 30 mph. This will lead to continued blowing and drifting snow. While travel will be difficult early, there should be a slight improvement later in the day. Temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills remaining around -20. Things should start to calm down Saturday night into Christmas Sunday morning.

Christmas will be cold, but calm and sunny. Highs near 10 and sunshine will allow for storm cleanup to continue and improving road conditions. There will be another chance of light snow heading into early next week as temperatures remain well below normal for this time of year.

