Colts place Jonathan Taylor on IR, likely ending his season

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs up field during the first half of an NFL...
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WMTV) - The Indianapolis Colts have placed running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve, and according to ESPN will miss the team’s final three games of the season.

According to the Colts, Taylor has dealt with ankle issues during the season and missed games in week 5,6 and nine after sustaining ankle injuries. According to Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, it’s the same ankle he had issues with during the Colts’ week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Without Taylor, the Colts finished Saturday’s game with running backs Deon Jackson and Zack Moss who combined for 37 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Taylor has had a career-low 861 rushing yards through 11 games, averaging a career-low 4.5 yards per carry and four touchdowns.

The Colts are 4-9-1 on the season and host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, Dec. 26, followed by games at the New York Giants and against the Houston Texans.

