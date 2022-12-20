Colts place Jonathan Taylor on IR, likely ending his season

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WMTV) - The Indianapolis Colts have placed running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve, and according to ESPN will miss the team’s final three games of the season.

We have signed LB Cameron McGrone off of the NE Patriots practice squad, signed RB Jordan Wilkins to the 53-man roster from the PS, placed RB Jonathan Taylor on IR and waived DE Ifeadi Odenigbo.



We also signed TE Dominique Dafney and RB Aaron Shampklin to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 20, 2022

According to the Colts, Taylor has dealt with ankle issues during the season and missed games in week 5,6 and nine after sustaining ankle injuries. According to Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, it’s the same ankle he had issues with during the Colts’ week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Without Taylor, the Colts finished Saturday’s game with running backs Deon Jackson and Zack Moss who combined for 37 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Taylor has had a career-low 861 rushing yards through 11 games, averaging a career-low 4.5 yards per carry and four touchdowns.

The Colts are 4-9-1 on the season and host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, Dec. 26, followed by games at the New York Giants and against the Houston Texans.

