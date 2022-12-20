Dane Co. executive, sheriff urge action on jail consolidation project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of decisions county supervisors may make in the days ahead, top Dane Co. officials say delays are costing taxpayers in the decade-long jail consolidation project.

In an effort to fund the new six-story, 825-bed jail, County Executive Joe Parisi described two options the Board of Supervisors can take. They can vote to approve the additional $13.5 million dollars still needed for the jail project by transferring it from unused capital projects. Supervisors can also vote to take the question to the public via referendum on the spring ballot.

According to the county, if dollars are not approved by the spring, bidding on construction cannot proceed and will further delay the work, potentially increasing costs due to inflation.

“Part of the reason it’s necessary to finally move forward with this project is to get it in there and get the bids done before the price increases even more because that’s guaranteed that it will,” Parisi said.

District 22 Supervisor Maureen McCarville said, “The board needs to bring this decade-old issue to a final resolution for the health, safety and welfare of all of Dane Co.”

The county says the final design is expected in the next several weeks, which means the total cost has yet to be released. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said he estimates the total cost to be upwards of $170 million due to inflation.

District 17 Supervisor Jacob Wright wrote to NBC15, in part, “If the goal is to proceed on that design, I’d rather hold a funding vote in the spring.”

April Kigeya, district 15 supervisor, wrote, “It is irresponsible to put forth a referendum or budget amendment without a final number. We are setting the public up to not understand the full cost because we don’t have it.”

Supervisors Wright and Kigeya were not available Monday for an interview.

Previously, the county had an option to amend the design to include five stories, instead of six. Parisi vetoed it.

He explained Monday, “The scaled down version of the jail that passed in the budget would not have been adequate to shut down the CCB [City-County Building], so we would have been spending over $160 million to move a hundred people over, and we’d still have the CCB jail. It just wouldn’t have done the job.”

Without a new jail soon, Sheriff Barrett says other costs can burden taxpayers. $1.3 million has been included in next year’s budget to transfer jail residents out of the county “for safety purposes,” he said.

