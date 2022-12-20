Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead in vehicle fire

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the woman who was found dead following a vehicle fire earlier this month as a McFarland resident.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Mary Frahm, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Her cause and manner of death are still being determined, officials noted.

A forensic examination was completed on Dec. 10, according to the medical examiner’s office, and additional testing is underway.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51, in the Town of Dunn.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death.

In a separate incident, the medical examiner’s office also released the name Tuesday of a woman who died in a Verona crash last week.

