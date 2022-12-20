Dane Co. officials name woman who died in Verona crash

The Verona Police Department said one person has died following a crash on Highway M.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the individual who died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona last week.

Officials said Nichole Warner, 35, died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the crash.

The medical examiner’s office said it completed a forensic examination on Friday, Dec. 16, and noted additional testing is underway.

Police responded around 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge and a third vehicle crashed into them. Verona police believed that weather was a contributing factor in the crash.

The City of Verona Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating the death of the Verona woman.

The medical examiner’s office also released the name Tuesday of a driver found dead after a vehicle fire in Dane County.

