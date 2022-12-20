Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports

(WKYT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers used the license plate number on a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon to track down the suspect and arrest her at her workplace.

According to an MPD statement, officers found the plate when they were called around 4 p.m. to the intersection of Pflaum Road and Stoughton Road. The person in the other vehicle was not hurt, but his car was damaged, the report stated.

Investigators found a license plate at the scene and were soon able to track down the suspect at the nearby business where she worked. The MPD statement noted that officers could smell intoxicants coming off her and she reportedly admitted to having been drinking before the crash.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody and booked on counts of third-offense OWI, hit-and-run, and felony bail jumping.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

Latest News

A man allegedly used a medical emergency experienced by a person at a Madison convenience store...
Suspect stole cash from victim suffering medical emergency, MPD alleges
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Volunteers needed for Snow Angels program to clear neighbors' snow
Volunteers needed for Snow Angels program to clear neighbors' snow
Snow Angel volunteers needed for winter season
Snow Angel volunteers needed for winter season