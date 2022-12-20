Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers used the license plate number on a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon to track down the suspect and arrest her at her workplace.

According to an MPD statement, officers found the plate when they were called around 4 p.m. to the intersection of Pflaum Road and Stoughton Road. The person in the other vehicle was not hurt, but his car was damaged, the report stated.

Investigators found a license plate at the scene and were soon able to track down the suspect at the nearby business where she worked. The MPD statement noted that officers could smell intoxicants coming off her and she reportedly admitted to having been drinking before the crash.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody and booked on counts of third-offense OWI, hit-and-run, and felony bail jumping.

