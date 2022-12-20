Jefferson Co. deputy released from hospital after his squad was struck on I-94

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Jefferson County deputy that was hit by a vehicle while in his squad car has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home for the holidays, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

The agency released photos of the wreck Tuesday in a Facebook post, saying the deputy is expected to make a full recovery but “will be out for some time.”

The deputy, identified as Brian Severson, was parked Sunday morning and was assisting a tow truck operator who was removing a semi from a median on I-94, near County Road F. The sheriff’s office said Severson was parked with his emergency lights and seatbelt on when a vehicle driving eastbound collided with the squad car.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy who was hit on Sunday while in his squad is recovering at home. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

“Due to the fact that he was wearing his seatbelt is likely the reason he will be able to spend the Holiday Season with his loved ones at home,” the sheriff’s office stated in the post. “If he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt we fear the outcome could have been much worse.”

The sheriff’s office urged motorists to drive safely and keep road conditions in mind, as heavy snow and wind is expected to move in later this week.

