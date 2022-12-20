Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

Winter Storm Watch Thursday Morning Through Saturday Morning

Major Accumulation of Snow Thursday Through Friday

Turning Windy and Much Colder

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brace yourself for a wild week of wintry weather in southern Wisconsin as winter officially begins Wednesday. A burst of light snow moved through overnight and left some slippery spots on the roads early today.

Beyond that, a First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday ahead of a major winter storm. Snow totals in excess of 6 inches are likely across southern Wisconsin along with very gusty winds which could lead to near blizzard conditions at times.

This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning. (wmtv)

Forecast snow totals will come into better agreement over the next 24 hours or so. Very windy conditions will accompany the passage of the storm, especially Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.

Those traveling ahead of the holiday weekend should pay especially close attention to the forecast as roads may become impassible locally and around the region. Airports are likely to have significant delays and possible closures stranding people. If you do decide to travel through the end of the week, keep in touch with family and friends and make sure you have an emergency supply kit packed in your vehicle.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected this morning, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with falling temperatures from the 20s into the teens. Light westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies and cold conditions for tonight with lows in the lower single digits. Wednesday will feature a quick increase in clouds ahead of our next weather maker. Highs are expected around 20 degrees.

Snow develops Wednesday night with nearly steady temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. Snow will pick up in both coverage and intensity throughout the day Thursday with deteriorating conditions. Early highs will reach the 20s, then fall into the teens during the afternoon. Heavy snow and gusty winds develop Thursday night with lows into the single digits. Travel will become very difficult into Friday morning and remain difficult through Friday as snow continues and very strong winds develop in the 30-40 mph range. Highs will only reach single digits Friday. Snow tapers off Friday night with considerable blowing and drifting snow into Saturday morning.

The holiday weekend looks mainly dry but watch out for blowing and drifting snow Saturday. The bigger story will be the frigid conditions as highs only top into the single digits. Lows will be below zero with wind chills of 20 below or colder at times. A clipper system is possible by Monday with another chance of now.

