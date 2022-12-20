NBC15′s Christmas Guide: Where to find open restaurants
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Christmas is just around the corner! NBC15 is providing a list of the spots across South Central Wisconsin where you can find open restaurants for Christmas dinner.
OPEN RESTAURANTS:
- Delta Beer Lab: Delta Beer Lab will be open on Christmas Day from noon-6 p.m.
- The Statehouse at The Edgewater: The Statehouse at The Edgewater is holding Christmas Day brunch from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and a Christmas Day dinner from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. They will also hold brunch and dinner on Christmas Eve at the same times. Reservations are recommended.
- Tully’s II Food and Spirits: Tully’s II is open 365 days a year. They’ll be open from 8 a.m. - 2 a.m. Christmas Day.
- Wilson’s Bar and Grill: Wilson’s Bar and Grill will be open from 10:30 a.m. - midnight on Christmas Day. They will not be serving breakfast that day. The grill will be open from 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.
