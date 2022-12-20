Neighbors rescue horse from lake after it fell through ice

Residents work together to rescue a horse who fell through thin ice after escaping from his pen. (Source: WCCO/VIEWER HANDOUT/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTSBURG, Wis. (WCCO) - A horse in Wisconsin owes its life to some neighbors who sprang into action when it got into trouble on Sunday.

The animal had fallen through ice on a frozen lake, and rescuers had to think fast to get him to safety.

At Big Wood Lake, because of the fresh snow, you can’t see the horse’s tracks.

But what you can see, all the footprints from the people who came to his rescue and a flat area where the horse was dragged to shore150 yards from where he fell in the ice.

The place is known for its bass fishing, but there’s never been a catch like this: a 1,200-pound mustang who wandered nearly six miles from his home barn.

The horse got out of his pen Saturday night, when a snow-covered tree fell and broke the fence.

“It was nerve-wracking,” said D.J. Ryan, who was among the first responders. No, he’s not an actual first responder, but in this small town, news travels fast.

“We were able to see him bobbing and struggling,” Ryan said. “It was just calling a bunch of mutual friends and horse people around the area, and I knew someone was going to know someone who had a warm safe place we could house (it) if it was successful and it was.”

It was successful, but not without added stress. The temperature was -5 degrees, the ice only four inches thick.

That meant the towing company could not bring out heavy equipment, so rescuers settled for rope and nylon straps.

“The hardest part was rigging the horse so we could safely pull it. We knew we couldn’t pull the horse out by its neck or by its halter,” said Karl Anderson, towing truck driver.

Well, they got him, and he’s now recuperating at the vet. The horse suffered from hypothermia during the ordeal.

Ryan also gave the horse a new name.

“We named him Jack out here from “Titanic.” We’ll never let go of Jack. We didn’t. We held on to him the whole way!” he said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

Latest News

Friends team up to rescue horse from frozen lake
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump’s tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel
Jurors found Weinstein guilty of the rape and sexual assault of just one of the four accusers...
Why Weinstein's 2nd sentence could be most critical
FILE - North Korea says it “succeeded” in the static firing of a high-thrust solid-fuel motor...
North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan