Packers lead Rams 10-6 at halftime in Green Bay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers lead the Los Angeles Rams 10-6 at halftime at Lambeau Field.

The Packers came off their bye week almost 100 percent healthy headed into the matchup against the Rams. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs was back after missing four weeks with an ankle injury, and the Packers would have both Doubs and Christian Watson at their disposal. Left tackle David Bakhtiari was the only Packer ruled out for Monday night’s game. Bakhtiari is still recovering from an appendectomy he had two weeks ago.

Ahead of Monday night’s matchup the Packers released wide receiver Sammy Watkins and signed running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad.

Kicker Mason Crosby got the Packers on the board on their opening drive of the game, Crosby’s 34-yard field goal gave the Packers a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Crosby tied Brett Favre’s franchise record on Monday night for most consecutive games played in Packers history with 255.

On the Packers second offensive drive of the game Aaron Rodgers had some miscommunication with wide receiver Allen Lazard at the Rams’ 44-yard line and Rodgers’ pass was picked-off by Taylor Rapp, marking Rodgers’ 10th interception of the season, the most he’s had since 2010. The Rams turned the interception into a field goal to tie the game up 3-3.

Packers responded on the very next drive, AJ Dillon muscled his way into the end zone at the Rams’ eight-yard line for the go-ahead touchdown to give Green Bay a 10-3 lead.

Just before the half the Rams kicked a 55-yard field goal to make the score 10-6 headed into the half. Matt Gay’s 55-yard field goal is tied for the third-longest ever at Lambeau Field.

Opening drive of the second half and Dillon would have his second touchdown of the night. Dillon scored from the one-yard line to extend the Packers’ lead 17-6 in the third quarter.

The Packers’ running backs continue to have their way, next drive for the Packers Aaron Jones would have a seven-yard touchdown to extend Green Bay’s lead 24-6.

