Snow Angels in need of volunteers to help seniors with snow removal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Are you ready to be a Snow Angel this winter? As much of the Badger State prepares for a near-blizzard in the coming days, snow removal may be top of mind for residents.

The volunteer-based Snow Angels program helps seniors to remove the snow dumped on driveways and sidewalks, but in order to work, the program needs volunteers.

Snow Angel volunteers are matched with one to two older adults in the Madison area and help to carry out snow shoveling needs for the winter season.

The Snow Angels are a part of the larger NewBridge Home Chore Program which matches volunteers with older adults to help with any type of home task that’s become difficult for them. It’s been around for over 40 years in Madison.

Four Madison nonprofits committed to serving older adults merged under the new name NewBridge Madison. Those organizations include North/Eastside Senior Coalition, West Madison Senior Center, South Madison Coalition of the Elderly, and East Madison/Monona Coalition of the Aging.

NewBridge also has a small budget to pay services for people who can’t find a volunteer match. This is where NewBridge is asking the community to bundle up and become a volunteer today!

The nonprofit says they always have a waiting list of older adults who aren’t matched with a volunteer yet or cannot afford to pay for a snow service.

To qualify for a Snow Angel volunteer, you must be over the age of 60, be assessed by the NewBridge case management team, have a monthly income 150% of the federal poverty line or below. The last qualification for help with snow removal includes living alone or not having anyone that can help with removal.

