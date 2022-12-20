Suspect stole cash from victim suffering medical emergency, MPD alleges

A man allegedly used a medical emergency experienced by a person at a Madison convenience store to steal money, the Madison Police Dept. reported.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was already on bail for a string of robberies allegedly used a medical emergency experienced by a person at a Madison convenience store to steal money from the victim.

A store employee told Madison Police Dept. investigators the victim had just finished withdrawing money from the ATM at the Kwik Trip on Dec. 9 when the “significant medical event” happened, the MPD report recounted.

Kwik Trip employees and a Good Samaritan rushed to help the person, who was unconscious and bleeding on the ground. The suspect also rushed over. The report alleges he pretended to be helping as well but was instead collecting the victim’s cash before running off.

MPD officers responded to the store, in the 3500 block of Washington Ave., around 1:10 p.m. that day and the employee explained what happened. Additionally, a detective got a statement from the victim, who had been taken to the hospital.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and identified their man. He was arrested with the help of the Sun Prairie Police Department and booked on counts that included theft and multiple bail jumping counts.

