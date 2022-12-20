Televisions stolen from downtown Madison construction site

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of dollars’ worth of televisions were reportedly stolen from a downtown Madison building that is still under construction.

Officers were alerted to the thefts shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday when they responded to the scene, in the 400 block of E. Washington Ave. The report did not indicate when the thefts were believed to have occurred.

Investigators are currently reviewing video evidence to determine a suspect, the report continued. The MPD report only listed the televisions as being stolen.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crime. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6017 or to leave tips online using the p3tips app.

