Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows

(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Dells theater has canceled all upcoming shows and will shut down. The Palace Theater posted on its website that it will close immediately.

“We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike,” the message said.

The post, attributed to “The Palace Family” did not indicate a reason for the immediate closure, only saying, “(i)t is written that there is a season for everything.”

“As in all things, we realize that now is our time to move on,” the post continued, adding well wishes for whoever moves into the theater next.

The box office will no longer maintain regular hours, theater staff noted. They recommended anyone who purchased tickets in the past 90 days to now canceled shows contact their credit card company to cancel their purchase. Those who bought tickets more than 90 days ago should send refund requests to refunds@dellspalace.com.

Anyone with questions about the closure is directed to this email address, info@dellspalace.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

Latest News

Volunteers needed for Snow Angels program to clear neighbors' snow
Volunteers needed for Snow Angels program to clear neighbors' snow
Snow Angel volunteers needed for winter season
Snow Angel volunteers needed for winter season
Snow Angel volunteers needed for neighborhood snow removal
snow angel volunteers needed
This is the latest forecast for snow accumulation through Saturday morning.
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday