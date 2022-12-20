Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Dells theater has canceled all upcoming shows and will shut down. The Palace Theater posted on its website that it will close immediately.

“We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike,” the message said.

The post, attributed to “The Palace Family” did not indicate a reason for the immediate closure, only saying, “(i)t is written that there is a season for everything.”

“As in all things, we realize that now is our time to move on,” the post continued, adding well wishes for whoever moves into the theater next.

The box office will no longer maintain regular hours, theater staff noted. They recommended anyone who purchased tickets in the past 90 days to now canceled shows contact their credit card company to cancel their purchase. Those who bought tickets more than 90 days ago should send refund requests to refunds@dellspalace.com.

Anyone with questions about the closure is directed to this email address, info@dellspalace.com.

