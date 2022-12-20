Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu death of season

Influenza.
Influenza.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin health department reported Tuesday a child died recently from influenza related causes. The death is the first one reported in the state this season, and the 30th nationwide, according to Department of Health Services statistics.

DHS did not release any information about the age of the child who died, nor did they give any indication where the death occurred.

The state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said the agency was saddened to hear of the loss. He urged people to get the flu vaccine this year, as cases across Wisconsin are rising.

“(I)t is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” he continued. “(The flu vaccine) is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during the flu season.”

Health officials pointed out their early data show this year’s flu shot matches the strains currently circulating. They ask that everyone older than six months get the vaccine, and particularly those who are more vulnerable to serious illness, including people who are pregnant, 65 or older, or have chronic health conditions. People still needing to get the vaccine can find a location to get one by going to vaccines.gov or calling 211 or 977-947-2211.

DHS also offered these tips for preventing the spread of the virus (taken directly from statement):

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
  • Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.
  • Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.
  • Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.
  • Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.
  • Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

Latest News

2020 Census
Milwaukee challenge says 2020 census undercounted minorities
Frozen Road Law takes effect in northern Wisconsin
For the next three months, MPD will hone in on what's troubling each district the most
Televisions stolen from downtown Madison construction site
Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports