Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu death of season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin health department reported Tuesday a child died recently from influenza related causes. The death is the first one reported in the state this season, and the 30th nationwide, according to Department of Health Services statistics.

DHS did not release any information about the age of the child who died, nor did they give any indication where the death occurred.

The state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said the agency was saddened to hear of the loss. He urged people to get the flu vaccine this year, as cases across Wisconsin are rising.

“(I)t is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” he continued. “(The flu vaccine) is the most powerful tool we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during the flu season.”

Health officials pointed out their early data show this year’s flu shot matches the strains currently circulating. They ask that everyone older than six months get the vaccine, and particularly those who are more vulnerable to serious illness, including people who are pregnant, 65 or older, or have chronic health conditions. People still needing to get the vaccine can find a location to get one by going to vaccines.gov or calling 211 or 977-947-2211.

DHS also offered these tips for preventing the spread of the virus (taken directly from statement):

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

