Wisconsin women’s basketball will now tip-off at noon on Thursday

Wisconsin's Julie Pospisilova (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against...
Wisconsin's Julie Pospisilova (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida State on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Florida State won 92-87. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 20, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, December 22 against Valpo will now tip-off at noon at the Kohl Center.

According to a tweet, the game time has been moved up earlier due to Thursday’s projected snow forecast. The game was supposed to take place at 4 p.m. that day.

The Badgers are currently 4-9 on the season and enter Thursday’s game following a 70-60 loss to Green Bay last Wednesday.

UW men’s basketball is scheduled to host Grambling State on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

