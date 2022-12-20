Wisconsin women’s basketball will now tip-off at noon on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, December 22 against Valpo will now tip-off at noon at the Kohl Center.

According to a tweet, the game time has been moved up earlier due to Thursday’s projected snow forecast. The game was supposed to take place at 4 p.m. that day.

The Badgers are currently 4-9 on the season and enter Thursday’s game following a 70-60 loss to Green Bay last Wednesday.

UW men’s basketball is scheduled to host Grambling State on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

