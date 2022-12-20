Woman dies after crashing into tree in Sauk County

LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An 87-year-old woman died in Sauk County after her car crashed car into a tree, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

On Saturday around 2:40 p.m., the Sauk County Dispatch Center received several 911 calls of a car that crashed into a tree near State Highway 33 and Emerald Drive in the township of La Valle.

Responding deputies found a 2005 Chevrolet Classic crashed into a tree, several yards off the road. The driver, an 87-year-old woman from La Valle, was trapped inside the vehicle and said she was hurt.

The woman was removed from her car and taken to a hospital in Madison. She later died from her injuries on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

