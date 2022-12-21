American Red Cross cancels holiday blood drives in Madison, Green Bay ahead of storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross announced the cancellation of two of its major holiday blood drives Friday ahead of severe winter weather expected to move in.

The holiday blood drives that were supposed to happen on Friday in Madison and Green Bay were both called off to consider the safety of the American Red Cross’ staff, volunteers, donors and partners. The organization noted that its donation center in La Crosse would also be closed Friday.

The American Red Cross pointed out than more than 800 uncollected units of blood and platelets are tied to these major drives and the donation centers. Regional CEO and Southeast Wisconsin Executive Director Mark Thomas explained that the agency is staying optimistic.

“While we’re discouraged, we are hopeful donors can join us at other drives in the coming days to ensure a strong blood supply for people in need,” Thomas said.

The agency added that blood donations help save lives during an emergency, including severe weather. When it is safe to travel, eligible blood donors were encouraged to make an appointment or walk in to a donation center.

The American Red Cross is holding other blood drives on Dec. 27 in Milwaukee and Green Bay. More information on donations and drives can be found online.

