Badgers volleyball ranked No. 5 in final AVCA poll

The Wisconsin volleyball team sings "Varsity" with the student section following their win over...
The Wisconsin volleyball team sings "Varsity" with the student section following their win over Quinnipiac.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin volleyball team was ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s final top 25 poll for the 2022 season.

The Badgers have been ranked in the AVCA national poll for 151 consecutive weeks, and 54 of those weeks Wisconsin has been in the top 10.

2022 was another record-setting season for Wisconsin. The Badgers set a new season regular attendance record, with an average of 7,761 fans at each match at the UW Field House.

Among Wisconsin, five other Big Ten teams finished in the top 25. Purdue (20), Minnesota (10), Nebraska (9), and Ohio State (8).

The Badgers finished the 2022 season with a 28-4 overall record, 19-1 in Big Ten play and won their fourth-straight Big Ten Conference title.

