Badgers volleyball ranked No. 5 in final AVCA poll

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin volleyball team was ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s final top 25 poll for the 2022 season.

The Badgers have been ranked in the AVCA national poll for 151 consecutive weeks, and 54 of those weeks Wisconsin has been in the top 10.

📈 Program Consistency 📈



5th in the final AVCA Poll to wrap up the 2022 season.



*Wisconsin has been ranked in the AVCA national poll for 151 consecutive polls, including the last 54 straight polls in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/nHqVM2qHTy — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 21, 2022

2022 was another record-setting season for Wisconsin. The Badgers set a new season regular attendance record, with an average of 7,761 fans at each match at the UW Field House.

Among Wisconsin, five other Big Ten teams finished in the top 25. Purdue (20), Minnesota (10), Nebraska (9), and Ohio State (8).

The Badgers finished the 2022 season with a 28-4 overall record, 19-1 in Big Ten play and won their fourth-straight Big Ten Conference title.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.