Dane Co. closes all its non-essential services late Thursday & Friday

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With winter storms imminent, Dane Co. officials are shutting down all of its non-essential services for the rest of the week, starting early Thursday afternoon.

The county government will cease non-essential operations at 2 p.m. on Thursday and they will remain closed throughout Friday, according to a statement from the County Executive’s Office. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. tweeted its offices and clinics will be closed during that time as well.

The statement noted all essential public safety services will remain operational during this closure.

The latest projections, as of Wednesday morning, show the first flakes are expected to fall that evening and when all is said and done three to seven inches of snowfall will be common throughout the region, with areas north of Madison possibly getting more than eight inches. There is also a growing concern that blizzard conditions may develop Thursday night through Friday night as winds could gust to near 50 mph.

