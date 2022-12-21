Dane Co. executive, highway commissioner urge caution ahead of possible ‘whiteout’ conditions

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter conditions we will see over the next few days in southern Wisconsin will cause for some difficulties on the road, according to the Dane County executive and highway commissioner.

The Dane Co. officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss how travelers and county departments can work together to ensure a safe commute.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said county departments are all in coordination with each other, but drivers also must play their part.

“We ask that you give our plow drivers plenty of room to do their work; try not to pass them, try not to drive too closely behind them, let them do their job,” Parisi said.

Highway Commissioner Jerry Mandli said while Friday is when the snow could taper off, extreme wind and cold could cause of ‘whiteout’ conditions, severe storm conditions with wind drifts and reduced visibility. Mandli said to watch out for drifting, especially on back roads.

“They’ll be rapidly changing conditions, so if you’re traveling in the City of Madison, Beltline, even on the Interstate, things are gonna look pretty good but if you get off that main path, those places will drift over fairly quickly.”

Heavy snow, gusty winds and dangerously cold temperatures are expected on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Accumulations are looking to be in the 4–8-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin. Ultimately, officials say if you don’t have to be on the road, don’t be!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.