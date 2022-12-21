Dane County Regional Airport prepares for the winter storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Incoming snow, dropping temps, and high winds for the Madison area right before the Christmas weekend means holiday travelers will be facing complications. At the Dane County Regional Airport, plans are already well underway to address the weather.

“The preparation starts early,” said the airport’s director of communications Michael Riechers. “Our snow removal equipment gets prepped throughout the summer and then staged in the fall, so it’s ready to go in the winter.”

Riechers says the airport has specialized gear, including plows outfitted with brushes and industrial fans. Trucks with an additional tire also track how slippery the runways are to determine when to make the next run. But even with all the gear ready to go, cancellations are expected due to the weather and pilot shortages.

“There’s really no slack in the system; in 2018-2019, if there was a cancellation, there were reserve airplanes, crews on standby at different bases that could pick up the slack in a disrupted travel sequence; right now, there’s no slack,” said Riechers.

With that in mind, Riechers suggests travelers take preventive measures, changing flights and making arrangements to beat the storm front.

“See what options are available; right now a lot of airlines are offering rebooking opportunities if your travel plans take you through the big winter event that’s coming,” said Riechers.

He also asks for patience working with the airport staff as both staff and passengers try to find options around the snow.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.