Evers: Wisconsin monitoring TikTok, no plans for a ban

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that his administration is keeping a close eye on state devices that use TikTok, a popular social media app that national lawmakers proposed banning just a day earlier.

Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal that his office is in frequent contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to make sure the app doesn’t pose a security risk, but the governor said he isn’t looking to outlaw the platform on state devices.

“It is a small number of people who actually use it,” Evers said. “That said, we take it seriously.”

Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on Evers earlier this month to ban the app, citing their concerns that the Chinese government could use TikTok to spy on users and spread propaganda. In an omnibus spending bill released Monday, lawmakers proposed banning the app on government devices.

Evers said only about 12 state phones have TikTok on them. Evers himself does not have a personal or official TikTok account, but he did maintain an account supporting his reelection campaign earlier this year. His office has said that account was not used on any state-issued devices.

At least 14 governors in other states have ordered state employees not to use TikTok on government devices.

