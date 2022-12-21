Flags to fly at half-staff to honor postal worker killed in Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Thursday in Wisconsin to honor a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier who was killed earlier this month while working his route in Milwaukee.

The order issued Wednesday honors Aundre Cross, a Milwaukee postal worker. He was 44 years old.

Gov. Tony Evers and his wife, Kathy, extended their condolences to Cross’ loved ones.

“Mr. Cross was, by all accounts, a cherished husband, father, coworker, minister, and friend, and he was a dedicated public servant who committed 18 years of his life and career to the U.S. Postal Service and his community,” Gov. Evers said.

According to WTMJ, the 44-year-old was working in the Hampton Heights neighborhood when he was shot in the middle of his delivery route on Dec. 9.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Thursday. The governor noted that services for Cross will be held on Thursday in Milwaukee.

