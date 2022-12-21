Henry Vilas Zoo cancels two nights of Zoo Lights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The coming winter weather is forcing the Henry Vilas Zoo to nix two nights of its Zoo Lights show this week. Zoo officials announced Wednesday that the shows for the following night (Dec. 22) and Friday night (Dec. 23) would be canceled.

The zoo blamed the move on the sub-zero temperatures forecasted for the rest of the week, explaining that they can affect the lights. Additionally, its statement pointed out, the predicted high winds that will accompany this system would make it difficult for people to navigate the paths.

“The weather forecast creates a variety of problems for us logistically and our number one priority is to provide everyone with a safe and fun experience. Unfortunately, we cannot do that in extremely cold temperatures,” Marketing Coordinator Kristin Moala said.

Anyone with tickets for either of the two now canceled nights should expect an automatic refund, the zoo noted.

Zoo Lights is expected to resume on the day after Christmas and run through December 30.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.