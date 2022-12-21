Incarcerated individuals graduate from Madison College Reentry Program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine incarcerated individuals celebrated their graduation Tuesday from Madison College’s Reentry Program.

Madison College leaders and Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials gathered Tuesday to honor those graduating with technical diplomas in electrical maintenance as part of the Madison College Reentry Program. The goal of the program is to help the students gain skills to find job opportunities and receive a livable wage.

David Tatro, a student graduating from the Electrical Maintenance Academy, said it was a unique opportunity for inmates to be given another chance.

“To be able to pull inmates from their institution and come to an actual learning facility like Madison College is really a pleasure and a blessing,” Tatro said.

The nine students came to Madison College’s Truax Campus in August to complete Basic Industrial Power and Electrical Maintenance technical diplomas. Madison College noted that it is the first time the programming has been on campus since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

All nine graduates were gifted business clothing for the graduation and job interviews, as well.

