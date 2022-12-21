Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week.

According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.

On Friday, crews reported seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-family home, in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive, when they arrived, and bystanders told them residents were still in the home. As firefighters battled the blaze, others located Benoit and Tabor inside the home.

The Janesville Fire Department is still working to determine what started the fire.

