NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Lotus!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a new addition to the family this holiday season, and aren’t afraid to take on some kitten antics, look no further than this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week!

Lotus is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair kitten with butterscotch fur and piercing green eyes — a stunning combination to go along with her sweet personality.

She’s happy to have kitty play time and then switch gears and snuggle up on the couch at the end of a long day.

The shelter said Lotus would do great in just about any household. And she would love to find her fur-ever home with you!

Interested in Lotus? She is available at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

