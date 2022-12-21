NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Lotus!

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a new addition to the family this holiday season, and aren’t afraid to take on some kitten antics, look no further than this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week!

Lotus is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair kitten with butterscotch fur and piercing green eyes — a stunning combination to go along with her sweet personality.

She’s happy to have kitty play time and then switch gears and snuggle up on the couch at the end of a long day.

The shelter said Lotus would do great in just about any household. And she would love to find her fur-ever home with you!

Interested in Lotus? She is available at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

