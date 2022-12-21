Shoppers stock up on essentials ahead of holiday weekend storm

Shopper at Miller and Son's Supermarket in Verona Tuesday
Shopper at Miller and Son's Supermarket in Verona Tuesday(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Anticipating heavy snowfall and gusty winds, shoppers are flocking to stores for groceries and winter essentials.

“The snow is coming, and I just want to make sure we’re prepared,” Pat Kranz said, while shopping at Miller and Son’s Supermarket in Verona.

“I’m shopping for all the things that I could possibly think I may need before the weather turns a little bit nasty.” Mary Trageser said. “I thought, ‘Well, I could wait until Wednesday.’ I said, ‘No. I’ve got to come today.’”

Drew Potter, a Miller and Son’s employee, said he bagged groceries about 50 times before noon. “We got through it yesterday, and we’ll get through it today,” he said.

Meanwhile, at Ace Hilldale, Store Director Jim Hewitt expected customers to buy a couple hundred shovels Tuesday alone.

“They come in frantic, and they stop right at the shovels at our front door first. Then they grab salt on their way through the store,” he said. “It’s very, very patterned as of what they’re looking for. They’re prepping for the storm.”

Nadine Espeseth, who came looking for salt and sand, said she manages multiple properties around Madison.

“Overwhelmed,” she said. “We’ll have to shovel the porches, the stairways, the sidewalks, the driveway skirts, which are the least fun parts because of the snow plows. That’s the hardest part.”

For the latest storm forecast and updates, click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is one computer model's interpretation of snow amounts this week. Most of the snow will...
Major Winter Storm Will Impact Travel Later This Week
2 found covered in blood at Madison apartment, MPD reports
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

Latest News

Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
Influenza.
Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu death of season
Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu death of season
Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu death of season