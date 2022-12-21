Southern Wisconsin cities begin declaring snow emergencies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With three days of heavy snow, strong winds, and bitterly cold temperatures moving into southern Wisconsin, cities and towns across the region are bracing for the impact of the storm system.

The latest projections, as of Wednesday morning, show the first flakes are expected to fall that evening and when all is said and done three to seven inches of snowfall will be common throughout the region, with areas north of Madison possibly getting more than eight inches.

There is also growing concern that blizzard conditions may develop Thursday night through Friday night as winds could gust to near 50 mph.

With that forecast in mind, city officials are beginning to declare snow emergencies for their communities. We will track the emergencies as they are declared and list them – as well as what they mean – below.

Evansville:

A snow emergency is in effect from 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, until 2 a.m. the next morning. During that time no parking is allowed on city streets and all vehicles must be parked on private property or in public parking areas. Violating vehicles will be ticketed and towed, the city warns. Once the snow is cleared to the curb, on-street parking will be allowed again.

Richland Center

The snow emergency in Richland Center will begin late Wednesday night, Richland Co. Emergency Management reports. The emergency order goes into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, and will run through 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. During that time, vehicles are barred from parking on city streets and highways from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning. Vehicles found parked on city streets will be ticketed and could be towed. Overnight, off-street parking will be available at: : Parking lot south of the Fire Department, Parking lot south of the City Auditorium, Parking lot north of Advanced Pump & Well, Parking lot on S. Jefferson St. across from Kwik Trip, Parking lot north of A-1 Furniture. Overnight, off-street parking will also be available at the Community Center parking lot, City Hall parking lot and the parking lot on W. Seminary St. near the Mill Pond Park.

